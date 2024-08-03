Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Dover worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 975.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 976,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

