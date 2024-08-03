Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,014,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

