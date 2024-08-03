Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.32

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.32 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.44). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.43), with a volume of 180,167 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of £139.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

