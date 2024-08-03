Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

DNB opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after buying an additional 588,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,496,000 after buying an additional 1,123,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

