DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.