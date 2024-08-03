DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.03 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:DD traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

