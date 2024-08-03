Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $256.71 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,241,129 coins and its circulating supply is 193,807,423 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,211,394 with 193,762,520 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.32118653 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $12,691,294.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

