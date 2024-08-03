Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.8 %
Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.