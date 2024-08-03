Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.8 %

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

