Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

