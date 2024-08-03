Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFT opened at $13.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.