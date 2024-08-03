Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
