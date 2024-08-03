Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

