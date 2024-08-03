Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.71.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.