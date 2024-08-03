Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

