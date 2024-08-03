Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

