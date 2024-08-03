Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 63,355 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
