Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 63,355 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

