EMC Capital Management Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of City Office REIT worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:CIO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIO

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.