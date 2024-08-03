EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

