Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 88,924 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $915,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $287,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

