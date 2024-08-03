Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Enviri Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVRI traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $11.54. 904,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,437. Enviri has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $924.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Enviri (NYSE:NVRI)

