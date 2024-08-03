Enzyme (MLN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Enzyme has a total market cap of $43.53 million and $2.54 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $16.32 or 0.00026877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,668,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,524 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

