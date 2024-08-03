Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after buying an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after buying an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $287.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

