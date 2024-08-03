Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $531,280.09

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $58.51 million and approximately $531,280.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,706.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00595561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00106847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00250391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,727,196 coins and its circulating supply is 76,728,228 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

