Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.01. 563,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,835. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

