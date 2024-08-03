ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 575,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,761. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

