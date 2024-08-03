ether.fi One Day Volume Tops $76.55 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, ether.fi has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One ether.fi token can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. ether.fi has a total market cap of $182.60 million and approximately $76.55 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.73511131 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $93,601,738.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

