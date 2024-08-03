Ethereum Classic Price Tops $19.52 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $135.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.52 or 0.00032355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00600326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00106542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00248981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00070424 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,186,463 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

