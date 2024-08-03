Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading 22.3% Lower This Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for about $20.57 or 0.00034172 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $675.75 million and $89.20 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

About Ethereum Name Service

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,843,381 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

