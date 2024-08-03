Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $79.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.93.

NYSE ES traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

