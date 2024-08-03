EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,908 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 155.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.12. 1,467,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.30. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

