EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PPG traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,963. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

