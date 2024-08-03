Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,672. The firm has a market cap of $343.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $28.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

