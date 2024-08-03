FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

