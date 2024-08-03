F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Stories

