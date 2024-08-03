Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,215 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 369,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

