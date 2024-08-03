First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FBMS. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106,088 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

