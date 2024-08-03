First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of AG stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

