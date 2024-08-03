Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 79,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,927. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

