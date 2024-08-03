Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FND stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.