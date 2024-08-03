Flow Hits Market Capitalization of $854.30 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Flow has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $854.30 million and approximately $44.75 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,523,170,263 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

