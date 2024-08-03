FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FMC by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after buying an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.