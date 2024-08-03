Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.48. 1,501,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

