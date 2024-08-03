Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,994. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 3.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

