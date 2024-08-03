Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 943,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.67. Garmin has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

