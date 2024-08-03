Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $168.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

