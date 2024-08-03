GateToken (GT) Market Cap Reaches $653.62 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $653.62 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00011593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,482.54 or 1.00037832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,256,700 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,256,690.1303007 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.16126667 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,864,938.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

