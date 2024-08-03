GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

