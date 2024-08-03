Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $688.43 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00007559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $688.43 million and $286,655.18 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,721.26 or 1.00006281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008277 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00059876 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.58530274 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $273,981.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

