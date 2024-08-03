GensoKishi Metaverse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $655,770.11 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $5.59 million and $655,770.11 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,857,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

