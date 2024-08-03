Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $17,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 151,298 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

