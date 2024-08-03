Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
