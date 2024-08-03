Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

